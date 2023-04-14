Atria Investments Inc Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.