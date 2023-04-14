Atria Investments Inc Has $10.45 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Shares of BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

