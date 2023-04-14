Atria Investments Inc Sells 110,118 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.49 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

