Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,008 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,857,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 481,143 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.