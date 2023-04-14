Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,135 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

MYD opened at $10.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

