Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $332.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

