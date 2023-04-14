Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

