Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $204.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $226.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

