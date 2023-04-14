Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

