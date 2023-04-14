Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

