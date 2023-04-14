Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 495 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

