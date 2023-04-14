aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

