Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

