Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,351 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

