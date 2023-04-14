Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 557,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

