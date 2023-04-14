Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

