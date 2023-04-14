Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,131 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

