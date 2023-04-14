Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Amplitude Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 in the last three months. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.