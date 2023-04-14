Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

