Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

WPC stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.