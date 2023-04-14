Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.