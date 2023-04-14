Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on July 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average is $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $135,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

