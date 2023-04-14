Avalanche Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $237.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.98 or 0.00062245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,256,120 coins and its circulating supply is 326,193,400 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

