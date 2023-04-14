Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -135.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

