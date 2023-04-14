Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.