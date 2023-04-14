AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Hits $0.21

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $241,296.49 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

