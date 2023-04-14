AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,038,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Up 28.0 %
Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 192,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,946. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
