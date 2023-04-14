AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,038,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 192,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,946. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

(Get Rating)

Read More

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.