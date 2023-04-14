Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

