Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00029417 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $86.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.39 or 0.99993334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

