B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

RILYN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 17,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

