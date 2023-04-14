B. Riley Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

