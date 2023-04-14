Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,265 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $39,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 849,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.