Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.66

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.66 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.61). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 368.80 ($4.57), with a volume of 1,561,301 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 360.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 813.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,173.91%.

Insider Activity

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

In related news, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.62), for a total transaction of £277,515.73 ($343,672.73). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

