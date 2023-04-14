Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 906.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
BCV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.12.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
