Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 906.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

BCV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.12.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

