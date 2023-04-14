Bank of America Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $200.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.