Bank of The West Acquires 1,770 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of The West lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

PM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

