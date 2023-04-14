Bank of The West Acquires 3,309 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 552.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

