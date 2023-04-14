Bank of The West Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.48% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

