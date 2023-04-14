Bank of The West Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

NYSE:LIN opened at $361.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day moving average of $324.23. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $364.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.