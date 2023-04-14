Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Target were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $163.27 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

