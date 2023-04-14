Bank of The West Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.66 and a 200-day moving average of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

