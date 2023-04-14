Bank of The West Sells 1,140 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $373.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

