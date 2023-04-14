Bank of The West Sells 1,366 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $332.13 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.16 and its 200-day moving average is $345.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

