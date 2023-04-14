Bank of The West Sells 194 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.92 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.