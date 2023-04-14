Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,818 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. 2,459,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.