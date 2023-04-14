Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,728,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

