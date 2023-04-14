Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 964,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

