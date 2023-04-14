Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,000 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 362,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,571. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

