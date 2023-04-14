Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. 59,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

