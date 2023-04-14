Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,049. The company has a market cap of $280.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

